Parliament Monsoon Session as per schedule: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which normally begins in the last week of June or in the first week of July, may still be held on time, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday, amid concerns the coronavirus pandemic may delay its start. Last year, the Monsoon Session ran between June 20 and August 7.

The Speaker underlined it was a testing time due to the Covid crisis, but expressed hope the session could be held as per normal schedule.

“Despite Covid-19 crisis, I am hopeful session could be held on time. But it will also depend on the situation prevailing at that time,” Birla told PTI.

Whether it will be possible to hold the session if there are strict social-distancing norms still in place in June-July, Birla said a way out could be found when that situation comes.

Experts have opined the session could be delayed until the last week of September, as the Constitution allows a maximum six-month gap between two consecutive sessions.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Budget session had to be ended prematurely on March 23, over 10 days ahead of its last scheduled sitting on April 3.