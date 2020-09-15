Parliament Live Updates: Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue

People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language: MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha
MPs of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies'
Parliament schedule for Tuesday, September 15
LOK SABHA
-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on 'Developments on our borders in Ladakh'
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
-The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
RAJYA SABHA
Bills for withdrawal
-The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018.
Bills for introduction
-The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.
-The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020
Bills for consideration and passing
-The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.
-The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
(PTI)