Parliament Live Updates: Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue

By FPJ Web Desk

People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language: MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

MPs of the Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue at the Parliament over their demand for withdrawal of 'anti-farmers policies' 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on India-China border issue in Lok Sabha 

Parliament schedule for Tuesday, September 15

LOK SABHA

-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on 'Developments on our borders in Ladakh'

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

-The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

RAJYA SABHA

Bills for withdrawal

-The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018.

Bills for introduction

-The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

-The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

-The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. -The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

-The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

(PTI)

