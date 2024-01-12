'Parivarvad Should Be Eradicated In All Forms': PM Modi's Scathing Attack At Opposition From Maha's Nashik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday morning, addressed a massive gathering in the city After inaugurating the National Youth Day. The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack at the opposition over dynasty politics and said 'parivarvad' should be eradicated in all its forms.

In his speech, the PM Modi also explained the significance of the day of his arrival in Maharashtra and reminded people of Nashik and state's contribution to the country.

Praising Nashik for its history, PM Modi said, "Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand... My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas. Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jija Bai, who is the symbol of 'Nari Shakti' in India."

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: Addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Tapovan Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery... I am glad to… pic.twitter.com/8afflDoLwW — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

He also reminisced that lord Ram had spent time at Panchavati in Nashik. The PM had offered prayers at the Kalaram temple in Panchavati before his address at the National Youth Festival.

"Various great personalities of India are connected to Maharashtra... Lord Ram spent a long time in Nashik's Panchvati," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: Addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Tapovan Ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Various great personalities of India are connected to Maharashtra... Lord Ram spent a long time in Nashik's Panchvati..." pic.twitter.com/vpX3ryuRmw — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Participated in cleaning drive at Kalaram temple: PM Modi

He also reiterated his request to clean all temple premises across the country ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.

"Today I had the privilege of visiting Kalaram temple and cleaning the temple premises. I will once again reiterate my request to the countrymen to run a cleanliness drive in all the temples of the country and donate their labour on the occasion of the auspicious occasion of consecration of life in the Ram temple," PM Modi said.

Now is golden opportunity for India's youth: PM Modi

Addressing the youth, PM Modi said, "Now is a golden opportunity for the youth of India, this is the period of Amrit Kaal. Today you have a chance to make history, to register your name in history."

"In the last 10 years, we have made every effort to provide open skies to the youth and remove every obstacle faced by the youth," he said.

"During this period, a young generation is being prepared in the country, which is completely free from the pressure and influence of slavery," the Prime Minister added.