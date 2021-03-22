Param Bir Singh 'letter bomb': BJP demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra, clashes with opposition in both houses of Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP and the Opposition members clashed in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday over the allegations against Maharashtra home minister, levelled by the former police commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar led the attack in the upper house, asserting that the entire nation has been a witness to the murky shenanigans in the state. In the Lok Sabha, BJP's Rakesh Singh (Jabalpur) and Poonam Mahajan (Mumbai North-Central) demanded imposition of President's rule. Singh wanted a probe by a central team and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming he had never seen a chief minister addressing a press conference against a police officer.

Shiv Sena's Vinayak Raut (Vile Parle) argued with them, asserting that this is not for the first time that attempts are being made to pull down the alliance government headed by the Shiv Sena chief. He said an inquiry has been already instituted and so where is the question of anybody's resignation.

Deshmukh, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was expected to reach Delhi to meet party supremo Sharad Pawar; however, he was told to stay put in Mumbai after the latter had consultations with Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.