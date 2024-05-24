'Panja Kar Dega Ganja': BJP's New Hilarious Ad Ridicules Poll Promises By INDIA Bloc; Watch Video

PM

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are being fiercely contested by political parties on multiple fronts. On the ground, leaders from across parties are aggressively campaigning to garner support for their parties and candidates. Meanwhile, social media has emerged as another battleground, where parties are vying for influence through their cleverly crafted ad videos to sway public opinion in their favour.

Two days before the voting for the second last phase in the Lok Sabha elections on May 25, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released an ad video on its social media platforms, mocking the election promises made by Indian bloc parties and their leaders.

BJP shared the video on Thursday with the caption saying, "They (opposition parties) will divide the country, will shout for poverty alleviation, will cast evil eyes on public property, will rob the rights of SC-ST-OBC...Beware of such big fraudsters, Modi government is the only solution."

The thumbnail text of the video reads, "Panja Kar Dega Ganja".

The ad begins by depicting a meeting of opposition leaders who resemble the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Then, a leader dressed like former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "I walked so much that my shoes wore out. Not a single strategy is working."

After this, a man wearing a red cap, whose appearance resembles that of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, says, "I wish I could ignite a spark. Will divide them in the name of caste, and will have the cream."

Upon this, the man resembling Rahul says that it is an old trick that could also work.

Following this, a man who looks like Sam Pitroda suggests that a survey of people's jewellery, houses, income, and farmers' land must be conducted.

Then, a man in a muffler says that to fool the public, we should promise freebies.

All the other politicians present in the meeting come up with their ideas.

Soon after putting their ideas forward, a verbal fight between them starts.

At the end of the video, a man wearing a khaki uniform says, "Jo bigadna chaahte hain desh ke haalat, vote ki chot se unhen deni hai maat."

The voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25. The final phase of voting will be on June 1. Result will be declared on June 4.