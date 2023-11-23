Panic Ensues As Coach Of Kasganj Express Catches Fire Near Kanpur, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

In Kanpur, a sense of panic gripped passengers as a fire broke out in train near the Bilhaur station on Thursday. The incident caused a commotion among travelers, prompting people to jump off the train to safety. According to reports, a coach of Kasganj Express (Train 15039) suddenly caught fire near Bilhaur station.

An express train was en route from Kanpur-Anwarganj towards Kasganj. Swift action by a passenger utilising a fire safety cylinder brought the fire under control immediately. All passengers were safely evacuated from the coach of the express train. Upon receiving information, authorities, including an ambulance, and the local police reached the scene. The incident occurred in front of Subhanpur village near Bilhaur police station.

As per available information, today, the train heading from Kanpur to Farrukhabad, numbered 15039, experienced a brake failure due to a pressure leak in the fourth compartment behind the engine. This led to the emission of smoke in front of Subhanpur. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any casualties or property damage at the moment. The train has resumed its journey from the scene, and there are no issues reported with law and order. Currently, the train will also be inspected further upon reaching Farrukhabad.