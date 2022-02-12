Pakistan's ISI or Khalistani link to 'Hijab referendum'? Here's what intel suggests

Intel agencies have alerted on Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) connection in fueling the Karnataka hijab row issue across the country, worldwide via Khalistani group SFJ, stated India Today, and added quoted the accessed message, "ISI is pushing the concept of hijab referendum in India."

The Intelligence Bureau has issued warning to the police forces and law enforcement agencies to stay cautious over the state of 'Hijab Refrendum' being pushed by the ISI through terror group SFJ. "Some anti-India elements might join the chorus of Sikhs for Justice chief Gurupatwanr Singh Pannu in organising the hijab referendum and celebrating the concept of urduistan,"India Today quoted the intel inputs.

However, to the unversed, social media is flooded with screenshots and images of the online registration platform for the hijab referendum, along Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s speech getting used to spread religious disharmony and create the divide.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:03 PM IST