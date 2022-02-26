Pakistani drone dropped ammunition, IEDs in Jammu and Kashmir, says DGP Dilbag Singh

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that a Pakistani drone yesterday dropped grenades, IEDs, pistols, and ammunition in the region, and for the first time a chemical in liquid form was also sent with the consignment.

"Yesterday (Wednesday) a Pakistani drone dropped grenades, IEDs, pistols, ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time a chemical in liquid form was also sent with the consignment," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said while speaking to the media.

"They (Pakistan) want to disrupt the peace maintained here for a long time. We are analyzing it to see what is it, its uses, and what harm it could have done," the DGP said.

Further, Singh in his statement said that the narcotics and weapons are being sent to the region so that sale proceeds of narcotics can be used to fund terrorism.

"In the past two years, we are facing a new challenge wherein narcotics and weapons are being sent to the region so that sale proceeds of narcotics can be used to fund terrorism. They (Pakistan) will keep conspiring but our countermeasures are also in place," he said.

"Last year a total of 182 terrorists were killed and over 300 weapons were seized. It clearly shows that Pakistan sending more weapons to make more and more militants but we are not allowing it to succeed," he added.

DGP Dilbagh Singh on Friday had said that Pakistan is trying to provide arms to the youth to trigger violence in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters in Udhampur, the director general of police said Pakistan was using money generated from drug trafficking to fund terror activities and disturb peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani agencies through social media are making attempts to mislead our youth and arm them with weapons to trigger violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said.

"Attempts are being made from across the border to provide oxygen to the terror groups by dropping weapons through drones and other sources," he said.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has been working tirelessly with other security forces and with the support of people, their (Pakistan) evil designs would be foiled and the peace process would be further consolidated," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:16 AM IST