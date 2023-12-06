'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Is Ours, Have Reserved 24 Seats': HM Amit Shah's Big Claim In Lok Sabha (Video)

Home Minister Amit Shah, replying on the two ‘Naya Kashmir’ Bills — Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023– in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, made a massive claim in regards to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"This is also a question of justice. Jammu earlier had 37 seats. Now they have been increased to 43. Kashmir earlier had 46 seats. Now they have been increased to 47. And since Pak-occupied Kashmir is ours, we have reserved 24 seats for it," Shah told the lower house of parliament.

"We've reserved 24 seats for Pakistan occupied Kashmir. PoK is ours ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b8y7Hqm7Q7 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 6, 2023

Two bills will bring justice to people of Kashmir: Shah

Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed that the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, collectively referred to as the 'Naya Kashmir' Bills, aim to uplift individuals who have historically been deprived of their rights. Shah expressed satisfaction that there was no opposition to the Bills during deliberations.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister highlighted, “There is a difference between granting someone their rights, and granting someone their rights with dignity.”

Shah emphasised that the two bills, namely the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will bring justice to those who have been denied their rights for the past 70 years. He made these remarks while responding to discussions on the bills in the Lok Sabha.

“The Bill that I have brought here pertains to bringing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted and those who were ignored. In any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward. That is the basic sense of the Constitution of India. But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn’t reduce their respect,” Shah said.

Amit Shah refers to Kashmiri Pandits exodus

Discussing the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in 1991, Shah remarked, "They endured the status of refugees in their own country. This legislation restores their entitlement to employment, education, and participation in elections through reservation."

He commended the Modi government for the annulment of Article 370 and highlighted that a just delimitation process was an integral aspect of this legislation.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Minister presented both bills in the Lok Sabha. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill are being collectively considered in the Lok Sabha.

Initially, approximately four hours were allocated for the discussion.