'Pakistan Intel Operative In Touch With Sonam Wangchuk Arrested': Ladakh DGP - VIDEO

Left: DGP SD Singh Jamwal Right: Sonam Wangchuk | ANI

Leh: Ladakh’s Director General of Police (DGP), SD Singh Jamwal, on Saturday stated that Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who led the hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory, has links with Pakistan and raised concerns regarding his visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The top cop questioned Wangchuk's Pakistan visits at a press conference earlier in day. He said Wangchuk had attended a Dawn (Pakistani newspaper) event in Pakistan and accused him of trying to sabotage the statehood talks with the centre.

Speaking at a press conference in Leh, DGP Jamwal revealed that police had nabbed a Pakistan PIO (intelligence officer) who was allegedly in contact with Wangchuk.

"We also arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was in touch with him (Sonam Wangchuk) and reporting back across. We have a record of this. He had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him...Investigation is being done," he said.

Jamwal also accused Wangchuk of instigating violence in Leh during the events of September 24, when at least four people were killed and nearly 80 others were injured.

"Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating (people). He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal, and Bangladesh," he added.

Wangchuk has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). He has been moved to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan, a high-security facility known for its stringent three-tier security system. Officials stated that Wangchuk will be confined to a solitary cell under continuous CCTV monitoring.

Wangchuk was moved from the union territory to Jodhpur Central Jail under tight security arrangements on Friday, after his arrest earlier in the day. According to reports, after his arrest in Leh, Wangchuk was first flown to Delhi, according to news agency IANS.