Padma Awards 2022: 25 awardees are from poll-bound states; check full list here

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan in the civilian honours announced by the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Meanwhile, in the list of 128 Padma awardees, 25 of them are from the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Check out the list below:

Padma Vibhushan

Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) - Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh

General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) - Civil Service - Uttarakhand

Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan

Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) - Art - Punjab

Rashid Khan - Art - Uttar Pradesh

Vashishth Tripathi - Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri

Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana - Art - Uttar Pradesh

Madhuri Barthwal - Art - Uttarakhand

Harmohinder Singh Bedi - Literature and Education - Punjab

Basanti Devi - Social Work - Uttarakhand

Lourembam Bino Devi - Art - Manipur

Muktamani Devi - Trade and Industry - Manipur

Vandana Kataria - Sports - Uttarakhand

Shivnath Mishra - Art - Uttar Pradesh

Sheesh Ram - Art - Uttar Pradesh

Brahmanand Sankhwalkar - Sports - Goa

Konsam Ibomcha Singh - Art - Manipur

Seth Pal Singh - Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh

Vidya Vindu Singh - Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh

Baba Iqbal Singh - Social Work - Punjab

Sivananda - Yoga - Uttar Pradesh

Ajay Kumar Sonkar - Science and Engineering - Uttar Pradesh

Ajita Srivastava - Art - Uttar Pradesh

Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami - Spiritualism - Goa

Kamlakar Tripathi - Medicine - Uttar Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:44 PM IST