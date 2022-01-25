Padma Awards 2022: 25 awardees are from poll-bound states; check full list here

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan in the civilian honours announced by the government on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.
Meanwhile, in the list of 128 Padma awardees, 25 of them are from the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
Check out the list below:
Padma Vibhushan
Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) - Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh
General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) - Civil Service - Uttarakhand
Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan
Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) - Art - Punjab
Rashid Khan - Art - Uttar Pradesh
Vashishth Tripathi - Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri
Kamalini Asthana and Nalini Asthana - Art - Uttar Pradesh
Madhuri Barthwal - Art - Uttarakhand
Harmohinder Singh Bedi - Literature and Education - Punjab
Basanti Devi - Social Work - Uttarakhand
Lourembam Bino Devi - Art - Manipur
Muktamani Devi - Trade and Industry - Manipur
Vandana Kataria - Sports - Uttarakhand
Shivnath Mishra - Art - Uttar Pradesh
Sheesh Ram - Art - Uttar Pradesh
Brahmanand Sankhwalkar - Sports - Goa
Konsam Ibomcha Singh - Art - Manipur
Seth Pal Singh - Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh
Vidya Vindu Singh - Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh
Baba Iqbal Singh - Social Work - Punjab
Sivananda - Yoga - Uttar Pradesh
Ajay Kumar Sonkar - Science and Engineering - Uttar Pradesh
Ajita Srivastava - Art - Uttar Pradesh
Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami - Spiritualism - Goa
Kamlakar Tripathi - Medicine - Uttar Pradesh
