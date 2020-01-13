P Chidambaram's intellect is at par with that of Rahul Gandhi, says BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao

New Delhi: Taking a dig at former finance minister P Chidambaram for opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Monday that by doing so Chidambaram has brought his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi.

"Chidambaram considers himself a world-class intellectual, but by opposing CAA, he has made his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi," said Rao while talking to ANI here on Monday.

P Chidambaram on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a televised Q and A session over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The former union minister alleged that the Modi is reluctant to take questions over the Act, which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram are telling lies about CAA and are misleading people and country," he added.