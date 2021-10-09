Over 95.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far, says Health Ministry

New Delhi: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that so far, more than 95.51 crores (95,51,92,065) COVID -19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement.

As per the health ministry, over 8,51,21,235 crore balance and un-utilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories to be administered.

The ministry also stated that the Central Government is committed towards hastening the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the nation. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination started from June 21.

India's vaccination drive has progressed rapidly owing to the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the supply of vaccine chain.

Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them free of cost COVID Vaccines, as part of the nationwide vaccination drive and in the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines that are being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the nation to States and UTs.

With ANI inputs

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:46 PM IST