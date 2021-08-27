Over 550 people evacuated from Afghanistan till date: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

More than 550 people, including 260 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Kabul and Dushanbe till date in 6 separate flights, informed MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Bagchi said that the government's primary focus are Indian nationals but they are ready to extend their support to Afghan nationals as well. "We were able to bring out some Afghan nationals as well as nationals from other countries. Of these, many of them were Sikhs and Hindus. Primarily, our focus will be on Indian nationals, but we'll also stand by Afghans who stood by us", he said.

"Our overall assessment is that the vast majority of Indians who wish to return have been evacuated. Some more are likely to be in Afghanistan. I don't have the exact number for that", Bagchi added on Afghanistan evacuation.



Bagchi stated that some Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were unable to reach Kabul airport on August 25. "The last flight had 40 odd people. We were hearing reports that Afghan nationals were facing difficulties in reaching airport", he said.

This statement comes after the Taliban said that they would block Afghans trying to leave the country from traveling to Kabul’s airport and would reject any plans to extend the deadline for American troops to withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of this month.

In order to stop the crowds from gathering at Kabul airport and to avoid security issues, Afghan nationals are not allowed to go to the airport anymore. Only foreigners are allowed to go to the airport as of now, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had announced.



"Situation on the ground is uncertain (in Afghanistan). Primary concern is security & safety of people. We continue to monitor the situation very carefully in Afghanistan. This is an evolving situation", Bagchi said during the press conference. The MEA's statements comes after over 100 Afghans and US Marines were killed in Kabul blast on Thursday.

