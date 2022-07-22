e-Paper Get App

Over 28,000 Indian applicants waiting to adopt a child: Women and Child Development ministry

In 2021-22, as many as 2,991 in-country adoptions were recorded while 414 inter-country adoptions took place, the minister said.

Friday, July 22, 2022
Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani | PTI

As many as 28,663 Indian applicants are waiting to adopt a child in the country, the Women and Child Development ministry said on Friday, and noted that the number of adoptions are not declining.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said 1,030 foreign applicants (including Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India) are registered with the Central Adoption Resource Authority for adoption.

Asked if the adoptions under CARA are declining, she responded by saying "no".





