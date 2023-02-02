Over ₹22 crore spent on PM Narendra Modi's 21 abroad trips since 2019, ₹20.8 crore on EAM's tours

e-Paper Get App
₹22.76 crore has been spent on the PM Narendra Modi's 21 trips outside India since 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
The Central government on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha about money spent on foreign trips by the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The maximum amount has been spent on PM Modi's trips abroad since 2019. ₹22.76 crore has been spent on the PM's 21 trips outside India in four years while the President has gone abroad eight times, which cost the govt ₹6.24 crore.

EAM Jaishankar has undertaken 86 foreign trips in this period and the government spent ₹20.87 on him in total, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Since 2019, the prime minister has visited Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice.

Among the president's visits, seven out of the eight trips were undertaken by Ram Nath Kovind, while current president Droupadi Murmu visited the UK last September. (With PTI inputs)

