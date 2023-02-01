e-Paper Get App
Union Budget 2023: Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi approves govt's final full budget

The gross borrowing and investment in infrastructure will be in focus.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
The cabinet meeting to approve the last full Union Budget of the Modi government 2.0 has commenced. The documents of the budget have arrived at the parliament, ahead of the final announcement at 11:00 AM. Nirmala Sitharaman will become the sixth Finance Minister in Indian history to present the Union Budget five times back to back.

The gross borrowing may be restricted uner Rs 16 lakh crore in FY24, while private investment in infrastructure via capex will also be in focus. It has been carried on a tablet inside a red pouch, instead of the traditional bahi khaata.

