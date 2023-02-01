Union Budget 2023: PM Modi addresses nation after Parliament session; praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman |

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after the Union Budget 2023-24 was announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers: PM Narendra Modi on #UnionBudget2023



Modi hails new budget

PM Modi praised the newly announced budget saying that it will benefit the poor and the middle class people in the society. He also praise the Finance Minister for bringing forward such a historic budget.

"First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers," said PM Modi.

Speaking on newly introduced schemes related to training and support, PM Modi said, "Those toiling traditionally through their hands for the country, 'Vishvakarma' are the creators of this country. For the first time scheme related to training & support for 'Vishvakarma' has been brought in the budget."

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

