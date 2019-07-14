Over 200 sheep, goats killed by lightning in J&K

Srinagar: Over 200 sheep and goats were killed by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said on Sunday. Lightning struck a large flock of sheep and goats on Saturday evening in pastures of Poshkar Wangat area, officials said.

"Over 200 sheep and goats were killed in this incident. Fortunately, there was no loss of human life as the shepherds were camped some distance away from where the lightning struck."