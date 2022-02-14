Over 1.5 crore youngsters in 15-18 yrs age group fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection.

Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine, the Cowin portal states.

"Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the Health Minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of India's adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, Mandaviya has informed on Sunday.

He also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

With the administration of more than 11.66 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.95 crore, as per the health ministry’s report on Monday morning.

COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began from Jan 3 across the country after the announcement was made by PM Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021.

India on Monday reported 34,113 new Covid-19 cases and 346 related deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am. The active count dipped to 4,78,882, accounting for 1.2 per cent of overall cases.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:25 PM IST