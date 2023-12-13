Outrageous! Red Chilli Powder Put In Private Parts Of 2 Teenagers Suspected Of Theft In Greater Noida's Jevar, Video Made Viral

Red Chilli Powder Put In Private Parts Of 2 Teenagers Suspected Of Theft In Greater Noida's Jevar, Video Made Viral | Twitter

Greater Noida: A distressing video has hit the internet in which a mob is seen inhumanely punishing two minor boys over suspicion of theft in Greater Noida. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. There are reports that the crowd tied their hands and put red chilli powder in their private parts. They also beat them brutally after tying their hands with a rope.

The boys were caught with a stolen bike

The incident occurred in the Jevar area of Greater Noida where the crowd suspected two underage boys of theft and thrashed them brutally in broad daylight. There are reports that the boys were caught with a stolen bike in the area. They performed the inhumane act and also filmed the incident. They also made the video viral on social media.

The families of the victims have registered a case

The video of the crowd giving Talibani punishment to the boys is going viral on the internet and the internet users are slamming the mob for their in humane act. The families of the victims have registered a case against the accused Moharpal, Uttam Kumar, Vishal and others. There are reports that the boys who have been thrashed by the crowd on suspicion of theft have been taken to jail.

Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

https://t.co/UvvCtawLHg — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 13, 2023

The police have arrested the main accused

The police swung into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media. There are reports that the police have arrested the main accused Moharpal, Vishal and Uttam Kumar. They have been arrested on the charges of beating up the boys on accusation of theft. A case has been registered against the suspect under sections 323, 504, 506, 342, 352, and IT Act.

A case has been registered at the Jevar police station

Police said, "A case has been registered at the Jevar police station in this incident. The police have promptly taken action and are in the process of arresting all three accused involved in the incident for necessary legal procedures."