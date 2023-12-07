Mirzapur Horror: Man Tied To Tree, Applied Chilli Powder After Being Beaten On Suspicion Of Theft; Visuals Surface

Man Tied To Tree, Applied Chilli Powder After Being Beaten On Suspicion Of Theft | Twitter

Mirzapur: A shocking video has hit the internet which shows the deteriorating situation of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The fear of police has ended, despite the increasing number of encounters in the state. In a shocking incident, a youth was tied upside down from a tree and thrashed brutally on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. The inhumane act was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that few miscreants are beating the youth brutally.

A case has been registered against four accused

The incident occurred in a village which falls under the Drummondganj Police Station area. A case has been registered against four accused in connection with the matter. The main accused in the case has been identified as Rajesh Dhaikar. Rajesh Dhaikar tortured the victim after he was caught on suspicion of robbery. The incident highlights that the Taliban punishment is being given openly in India also.

सन्दर्भित प्रकरण में थाना ड्रमण्डगंज पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Mirzapur Police (@mirzapurpolice) December 7, 2023

They also applied chilli powder to his body

Rajesh Dhaikar along with other accused caught Jaishankar Baheliya on suspicion of theft and tied him upside down to a tree and then brutally hit the victim. They also applied chilli powder to his body and beat him so severely that he suffered a broken bone in his hand. The accused beat the victim in broad daylight in from of the villagers.

The victim is seen pleading

The victim is seen pleading with joined hands to the miscreants to leave him and that he was in pain. However, the accused do not listen to him and keep torturing the victim. The victim is also seen urging the onlookers to ask the miscreants to leave him, even they do not respond to his pleas.

The onlookers kept shooting the incident

The onlookers kept shooting the incident, however, nobody came forward and stopped the accused from torturing Jaishankar Baheliya. A complaint has been registered against four accused in connection with the matter and the police have ordered probe after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police initiate probe

The Police said, "In the referred case, on the basis of the complaint received at Drummondganj police station, a case has been registered and advance investigative proceedings are underway."