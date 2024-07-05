Out On Parole, Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Takes Oath As Lok Sabha MP In Speaker’s Chamber

File

Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh who was granted a 4-day parole to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha, was sworn in as MP on Friday, amid heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the Parliament complex.

#WATCH | Delhi: 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh was taken from the Parliament after he took oath as a Lok Sabha MP pic.twitter.com/o5d2r15nzV — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Singh is lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act. He was brought to the Parliament complex by security personnel this morning.

As per reports, the alleged Khalistan support took oath in the chamber of the Lok Sabha speaker after completing formalities.

Singh, 31, won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib with 1,97,120 votes against Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira while being incarcerated.

For taking the oath, the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief was granted a four-day custody parole, beginning July 5, because of the travel from Assam to Delhi and back.

The parole order stated that during the period of temporary release, he could neither speak to nor address the media. His family members also cannot make a statement in any form. However, Singh is allowed to meet his family in Delhi.

The parole for Singh was granted by the district magistrate of Amritsar from where he was arrested in April 2023 for barging into a police station in February and clashing with police personnel in a bid to free one of his aides from custody.