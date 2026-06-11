'Our Friend & Guide Of Nation': TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha Extends Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On Completing 12 Years In Office | X / @ShatruganSinha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, describing him as a "friend and guide" and wishing him a long, healthy and prosperous life.

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Sinha congratulates Modi on milestone

In a post on X, Sinha congratulated the Prime Minister on reaching the milestone and acknowledged what he described as one of the longest tenures in the country's history.

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"In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon'ble PM @narendramodi best wishes on completing 12yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!" Sinha wrote.

NDA leaders celebrate tenure

Read Also CM Mohan Yadav Pens Letter To PM Narendra Modi On Completion Of 12-Year Rule

The TMC leader's message came as BJP-led NDA leaders marked Prime Minister Modi's completion of 12 years in office and his milestone of becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms.

Rijiju highlights legislative achievements

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Modi government's legislative record, saying the reforms and landmark laws enacted during the past 12 years would be "written in golden letters" in India's history.

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In a video message, Rijiju highlighted several major decisions taken during the Modi government's tenure, including the construction of the new Parliament building, the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), labour reforms, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws with new criminal codes.

Leaders laud farmer-centric initiatives

Several NDA leaders also lauded the Prime Minister's leadership. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal highlighted the government's farmer-centric initiatives, including PM-KISAN, e-NAM, crop insurance schemes and Kisan Credit Cards, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited the Centre's policies with improving the lives of farmers.

Modi sets new national record

Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level.

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