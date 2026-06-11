PM Modi Completes 4,399 Days Tenure In Office; BJP Workers Organise Bhajan-Kirtan At Uttar Pradesh's Madeshwar Nath Temple

PM Modi Completes 4,399 Days Tenure | IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 days in office on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, marking another milestone in his tenure as the head of the Indian government. To commemorate the occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers organised a special kirtan-bhajan programme at the historic Madeshwar Nath Temple in Madhui, under the Sahjanwa block of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. During the event, special prayers were offered before Lord Shiva for PM Narendra Modi's good health, long life, and continued service to the nation. A large number of BJP workers and devotees gathered and participated in the event.

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Kirtan-bhajan organised at Madeshwar Nath Temple

The religious event, organised on the occasion when PM Modi became the longest-serving PM of India, witnessed the participation of local BJP leaders and party workers including Dr. R.D. Singh, Piprauli Block Chief Dilip Yadav, Sahajanwa Block Chief Representative Vikas Singh, Pali Block Chief Shashi Pratap Singh, Mahuvapar Pradhan Nagendra Singh, and Manoj Singh, among others.

They gathered at the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings for the country's continued progress and development. Bhajans and devotional songs were performed throughout the programme, creating a spiritual atmosphere at the temple premises.

What does it highlight?

According to party representatives, the event was organised as a gesture of gratitude and celebration of the Prime Minister's leadership over the years. Participants highlighted various initiatives undertaken during Modi's tenure, including infrastructure development, digital transformation, welfare schemes, and efforts aimed at strengthening India's global standing.

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About Madeshwar Nath Temple

The Shri Madeshwar Nath Temple is a significant Hindu shrine located in the Madhui village within the Sahjanwa block of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Devoted to Lord Shiva, the temple acts as an active spiritual hub for nearby inhabitants and often organises community prayer sessions, cultural events, and religious ceremonies.

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PM Modi completes 12 years of tenure

On June 10, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru. Reaching a continuous tenure of more than 4,399 consecutive days in office, he surpassed the previous continuous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

While Narendra Modi holds the record for an unbroken, continuously elected tenure, Nehru remains the longest-serving PM in Indian history overall, having led the nation from independence in 1947 until 1964.