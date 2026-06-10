Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Performs Special Puja As PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister - VIDEO

Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam Performs Special Puja As PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister |

Mumbai: BJP leader Ameet Satam performed a special puja at a temple in Mumbai on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. Visuals shared by ANI showed Satam participating in the religious ceremony along with his family members and party supporters.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP leader Ameet Satam performed a special pooja to mark PM Modi becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/Ipbithpxmv — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

PM Modi's Historic Feat

Prime Minister Modi achieved the milestone on Wednesday after completing 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister, surpassing the record set by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The comparison considers Nehru's tenure after the first general elections in 1952, excluding the period when he headed the interim government between 1947 and 1952.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous. Modi, who first assumed office in 2014, has now become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister after securing successive mandates in 2019 and a third consecutive term in 2024.

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The milestone comes amid the Modi government's completion of 12 years at the Centre, a period marked by several major infrastructure and development projects, including the new Parliament building, Central Vista redevelopment, Kartavya Path, Vande Bharat trains, the Statue of Unity, INS Vikrant, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.

To commemorate the occasion, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a key meeting in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam. The gathering is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, along with leaders of alliance partners.

According to an IANS report quoting sources, the NDA is likely to pass a resolution congratulating Modi on surpassing Nehru's record. Senior Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are expected to participate in the event.

The meeting is also likely to focus on the alliance's governance achievements, future policy priorities and preparations for upcoming electoral challenges, while highlighting the government's development agenda over the past 12 years.

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