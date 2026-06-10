Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister, Backs ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and development agenda during the NDA meeting in New Delhi | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday moved a congratulatory resolution at the NDA meeting in New Delhi, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history.

Shinde Praises Modi’s Leadership

Addressing the NDA gathering, Shinde said Modi’s leadership has set India firmly on the path toward becoming a global superpower. He described the Prime Minister’s 12 years in office as a period of transformative governance and said the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” reflects Modi’s commitment and long-term roadmap for the next 21 years.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Shinde noted that Modi had surpassed the tenure record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and credited him with elevating India’s stature on the global stage. He said India’s economy has risen from the 11th to the fourth-largest position in the world under Modi’s leadership and is now aiming for the third spot.

Flagship Initiatives And Achievements

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted several flagship initiatives and achievements, including infrastructure development, financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts, welfare schemes for the poor, women’s empowerment, and continued free foodgrain distribution to millions of beneficiaries. He also credited Modi with securing classical language status for Marathi and accelerating major infrastructure projects in Maharashtra.

Shinde said Maharashtra has received nearly Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure projects over the past 12 years, including support for the Coastal Road, Vadhavan Port, and Navi Mumbai International Airport. He termed Modi’s contribution to Maharashtra’s development as “significant and unparalleled.”

National Achievements And Personal Rapport

Praising the Prime Minister’s leadership on national issues, Shinde referred to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, and India’s strong response to security challenges. He said Modi has consistently placed national interest above all other considerations.

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Shinde also spoke about his personal rapport with the Prime Minister, recalling instances when Modi expressed concern for his well-being and maintained close contact with his family.

Reaffirming Shiv Sena’s commitment to the NDA, Shinde said the alliance between the party and the BJP remains strong and rooted in the ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray and Hindutva.

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