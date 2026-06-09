'PM Modi Has Created A Distinct Place In Indian History' Maha DY CM Eknath Shinde On Narendra Modi Becoming India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister | X | Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed 12 years in office, calling him one of the most successful Prime Ministers in the country's history and crediting him with transforming India's global standing and economic strength through continuous leadership and hard work.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde told IANS that Modi has worked relentlessly over the last 12 years with the sole objective of taking the country forward and building a stronger India.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister on June 10, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to take the country forward for the past 12 years. He has created a distinct… pic.twitter.com/QdINnTkvXC — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2026

According to Shinde, Prime Minister Modi has created a distinct identity for himself in Indian history through his leadership, vision and commitment towards national development. He said that Modi's tenure has left a lasting mark on the country and that his contributions will be remembered as a significant chapter in India's growth story.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's work ethic, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Modi has not taken a single day off during the past 12 years and has continuously worked towards the welfare and progress of the nation. He stated that the Prime Minister's dedication and tireless efforts have played a major role in strengthening India's position on the global stage.

Shinde further pointed to India's economic progress under Modi's leadership, stating that the country has moved from the 11th-largest economy in the world to the fourth-largest economy. He noted that this achievement came at a time when several countries across the world were facing economic challenges and weakening economies.

He said that despite global economic uncertainties, India has continued to grow and strengthen under Modi's leadership. According to Shinde, the Prime Minister has not only helped elevate India's economic standing but has also set a target of taking the country further ahead and making it the world's third-largest economy in the coming years.

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to the Prime Minister's vision for the future, saying that Modi has laid down a roadmap for a developed India by 2047. He said that the vision of "Viksit Bharat" has become a major national goal under the Prime Minister's leadership and is guiding the country's development agenda.

Shinde further highlighted the government's emphasis on building an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India. He said that under Modi's leadership, the country has made significant progress towards self-reliance and has established a new identity based on economic strength, innovation and national confidence.

He also credited the Prime Minister with working for the welfare and empowerment of various sections of society, including women and farmers. According to Shinde, the government's initiatives have helped strengthen the dignity and self-respect of citizens while ensuring that development reaches all sections of society.

Concluding his remarks, Shinde said that India continues to move forward on the path of progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and that the country is witnessing unprecedented development across multiple sectors.

PM Narendra Modi has the longest uninterrupted term among all Indian Prime Ministers in history. The longest serving Prime Minister of India is Jawaharlal Nehru, who has an tenure of 16 years and 286 days.

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