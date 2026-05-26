‘India No Longer A Dependent Nation’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Hails PM Modi’s 12-Year Transformation Of India | VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai, May 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India from a country once seen as dependent on global aid into a self-reliant economic power with growing international stature.

Special publication released

Speaking at the release of a special commemorative edition titled ‘Rashtra Nirmanachi Tappoorti’ marking 12 years of the Modi government, Fadnavis said the Prime Minister had fundamentally altered India’s development trajectory by combining economic expansion with welfare-driven governance.

“The India that was once viewed as a nation seeking support is today standing proudly before the world as a self-reliant Bharat,” Fadnavis said at the event held at Ravindra Natya Mandir in the presence of BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan and senior party leaders.

Economic transformation highlighted

Positioning the Modi government’s 12-year tenure as a structural shift in India’s economic and political outlook, the Chief Minister contrasted the BJP-led administration with the previous UPA regime, accusing it of creating a “subsidy-dependent economy” without investing adequately in infrastructure and long-term growth.

Fadnavis credited the Modi government’s investment-led economic strategy for expanding opportunities, increasing state revenues and strengthening welfare delivery.

GDP growth figures cited

Citing economic figures, he said India’s GDP had grown from Rs 103 lakh crore in 2013–14 to Rs 357 lakh crore at present, while Maharashtra’s economy had expanded from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 54 lakh crore during the same period.

He also highlighted welfare initiatives such as housing, sanitation and direct benefit schemes, claiming that India had succeeded in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty over the last decade, a development acknowledged in international reports.

BJP leaders praise governance reforms

Addressing the gathering, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan said Modi had reshaped governance through transparency, anti-corruption measures and last-mile delivery of welfare schemes.

He said the Prime Minister’s initiatives — from the Swachh Bharat campaign to the LPG subsidy surrender appeal — had triggered major social and administrative changes across the country.

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Publication documents key initiatives

The commemorative publication documents key policy decisions, infrastructure expansion and welfare initiatives undertaken by the Modi government since 2014.

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