Devendra Fadnavis Thanks PM Modi For Inspiring Maharashtra Day Message & Vision | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm wishes on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, stating that the Centre’s continued support for the state remains “invaluable and inspiring.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s detailed three page letter outlining the vision of a “Viksit Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said the message captured the state’s rich cultural legacy, economic strength, and its growing contribution to India’s development. “For every citizen of Maharashtra, this day is special, and the Prime Minister’s thoughtful wishes have made it even more meaningful,” he said in a post on X.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the Prime Minister’s reference to transformative changes in regions like Gadchiroli, noting that such developments reflect the state’s evolving growth story. He added that Modi’s leadership and guidance have consistently motivated the state government, and expressed confidence that this support will continue in the future.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his message, described Maharashtra as a “perennial source of inspiration” for Indian civilisation and a key driver of the country’s economic transformation. He underlined major infrastructure and investment initiatives, including a record Rs 24,000 crore allocation for railway projects in 2025–26.

The Prime Minister identified three major growth drivers for the state: expansion of urban infrastructure such as the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport; development of large-scale industrial and port projects like Vadhavan Port and the Bidkin Industrial Area in Sambhajinagar; and the rapid transformation of previously underdeveloped regions like Gadchiroli.

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Modi also praised Maharashtra’s long-term development roadmap, which outlines key milestones for 2029, 2035, and 2047 in alignment with the national vision of a developed India. He commended the state’s leadership in emerging sectors such as data centres, digital infrastructure, and the creative “Orange Economy.”

“Maharashtra’s contribution to India’s rise is unmatched, and it continues to be a preferred destination for investors,” the Prime Minister noted in his message.

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