CM Mohan Yadav Pens Letter To PM Narendra Modi On Completion Of 12-Year Rule

CM Pens Letter To PM On Completion Of 12-Year Rule | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding the accomplishments of his 12-year tenure as the head of the government.

In the letter, the CM highlighted how PM Modi’s leadership positioned India prominently on the global stage, steering the nation through several landmark achievements.

Yadav noted that during Modi’s rule, around 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty.

India asserted itself internationally through initiatives like Operation Ganga during the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Vaccine Maitri during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing humanitarian and strategic leadership.

The CM also praised the zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, citing operations following the Uri attack, Balakot strike, Pulwama attack, and last year’s Operation Sindoor as strong responses that upheld national security.

The letter further acknowledged the revival of India’s rich cultural heritage under Modi’s tenure, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Additionally, Yadav mentioned that a micro development plan is being prepared to promote growth and infrastructure development in Naxal-affected villages, aiming to ensure inclusive progress and strengthened governance across the nation.