Madhya Pradesh June 9, 2026, Weather Update: Bhopal Sweats, Gwalior Heats At 41.6°C; Thunderstorm & Heat Wave Alert In Several Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mercury in MP exceeds 42 degrees, Gwalior and Jabalpur also record highs Amidst the storm and rain in the state, the heat is also affecting the state. On Monday, the mercury remained above 42 degrees.

Among the five major cities in the state, Gwalior recorded the highest temperature of 41.6 degrees, followed by Jabalpur at 40 degrees, Ujjain at 39.5 degrees, Bhopal at 38.7 degrees, and Indore at 38.6 degrees.

Heat wave alert on June 10-11

According to the IMD (Meteorological Center), Bhopal, the state will experience thunderstorms, rain, and heatwave conditions for the next three days, June 9, 10, and 11. A heat wave alert has also been issued for five districts: Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur on June 10 and 11.

Mandla recorded the highest temperature of 42.5 degrees. Chhindwara recorded 42.1 degrees, Khajuraho at 42 degrees, Damoh at 41.8 degrees, Malajkhand at 41.7 degrees, Rajgarh at 41.6 degrees, Narsinghpur, Datia-Naugaon at 41.4 degrees, Shajapur at 41.3 degrees, Khandwa at 41.1 degrees, and Guna at 41 degrees.

Khargone, Satna, Ratlam, Tikamgarh, Umaria and Shivpuri also recorded temperatures above 40 degrees.

Relief in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Bundelkhand

Expert Nayak stated that cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rain are expected in the afternoon in central Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, and Harda.

This will provide relief from the intense heat of the past few days. Local rainfall activity may also increase in Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Panna regions.

Impact of all three seasons in MP

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak stated that Madhya Pradesh's weather has entered a crucial transition period, where intense heat, local thunderstorms, and increasing humidity are being experienced simultaneously.

Districts such as Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, and Seoni are likely to experience thunderstorms over the next 3-4 days. Moderate rainfall is also possible at many locations in the Mahakaushal region. Incidents of lightning and strong winds may also increase in these areas.