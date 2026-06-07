Thousands Join ‘Sunday On Cycle’ Rally In Bhopal To Promote Fitness | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The streets of the state capital came alive with energy and enthusiasm on Sunday morning as thousands of residents participated in the ‘Sunday on Cycle’ campaign, promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Organised on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, the event was flagged off by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang from TT Nagar Stadium.

The campaign was jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Madhya Pradesh Sports Department.

This year, the initiative was conducted on a much larger scale, drawing participation from people of all age groups, including students, fitness enthusiasts, and professional cyclists.

Long stretches of cyclists riding through the city’s roads in the pleasant morning weather created a vibrant atmosphere while spreading the message of the Fit India movement.

Minister Sarang also joined the rally, cycling from TT Nagar Stadium through Link Road and Roshanpura along with hundreds of participants.

Addressing the gathering, Sarang encouraged the youth to make fitness an integral part of their daily lives and adopt healthy habits to build a stronger and healthier nation.