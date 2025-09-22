Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Maharashtra’s Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, was present to welcome the governor of Mie Prefecture |

The Governor of Mie Prefecture, Katsuyuki Ichimi, visited the India Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025, marking a significant step in strengthening India–Japan relations. Maharashtra’s Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, was present to welcome the governor and engaged in detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral partnerships.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic significance, Minister Samant informed Governor Ichimi that the state is India’s economic powerhouse, contributing the highest share to the country’s GDP. He emphasised that cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik are major hubs for global investment, technology, and connectivity.

Currently, over 300 Japanese companies operate in Maharashtra, with Pune emerging as a key center of the Indo-Japanese industrial corridor. The minister also noted the development of a dedicated industrial park for Japanese industries in Supa-Parner.

“India–Japan relations extend beyond economics; they are rooted in shared culture, traditions, trust, and friendship. With two nations and a common vision, this partnership will continue to grow stronger,” the minister said, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation.