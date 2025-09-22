 Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOsaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic significance, Minister Samant informed Governor Ichimi that the state is India’s economic powerhouse, contributing the highest share to the country’s GDP.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra’s Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, was present to welcome the governor of Mie Prefecture |

The Governor of Mie Prefecture, Katsuyuki Ichimi, visited the India Pavilion at the Osaka World Expo 2025, marking a significant step in strengthening India–Japan relations. Maharashtra’s Minister of Industries, Uday Samant, was present to welcome the governor and engaged in detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral partnerships.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic significance, Minister Samant informed Governor Ichimi that the state is India’s economic powerhouse, contributing the highest share to the country’s GDP. He emphasised that cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik are major hubs for global investment, technology, and connectivity.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Blocks Road In Santacruz For Dandiya, Obstructs Traffic Movement; Police Initiate...
article-image

Currently, over 300 Japanese companies operate in Maharashtra, with Pune emerging as a key center of the Indo-Japanese industrial corridor. The minister also noted the development of a dedicated industrial park for Japanese industries in Supa-Parner.

“India–Japan relations extend beyond economics; they are rooted in shared culture, traditions, trust, and friendship. With two nations and a common vision, this partnership will continue to grow stronger,” the minister said, expressing optimism about the future of bilateral cooperation.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To...

Caught On CCTV: Woman Attacked With Axe By Worker At Window Manufacturing Factory For Denying To...

Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Osaka Expo 2025: India–Japan Partnership Gains New Momentum

Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Sewer Cleaning Death, Injuries

Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Sewer Cleaning Death, Injuries

EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On UNGA Sidelines In New York - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On UNGA Sidelines In New York - VIDEO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Kolkata On September 26 To Inaugurate 3 Durga Puja...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Kolkata On September 26 To Inaugurate 3 Durga Puja...