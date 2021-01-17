Orissa HC asks woman to hand over baby to father

Cuttack

The Orissa High Court has allowed a man to take custody of his 15-month-old son observing continuance of the custody of the toddler with the mother, now staying separately, would be detrimen­tal to the child’s mental and physical development and may affect his psychology negatively.

The court direction came after watching a video in which it is seen that the mother was repeatedly torturing and beating the child mercilessly.

A Division Bench of Justices SK Mishra and Savitri Ratho on Friday while allowing a writ of habeas corpus filed by one Chakradhar Nayak of Puri district directed his wife to hand over the baby boy to his father within seven days.

“In case of her failure to do so, the police shall take appropriate steps in taking the child from the physical custody of the mother and handover the child to the father,” the high court directed.

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

New Delhi

A plea in the Delhi HC has challenged the scheme of amalgama­ti­on of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Develop­ment Bank of Singapore (DBS), conte­nd­ing its shareholders have been "left in the lurch" and the Centre and the RBI have failed to protect their interests. The plea was listed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Jan 13, but was adjou­rned to Feb 19 after the bench was told the RBI has moved a plea in the SC to transfer all pleas against the amalgama­tion scheme to the Bombay HC. The plea in the Delhi HC was filed by lawyer Sudhir Kathpalia, also a shareholder in Lak­sh­mi Vilas Bank (LVB) and lost his 20,000 shares in the firm due to the amalgamation scheme.

Arrest of man stayed for remarks against Yogi

The Allahabad HC has stayed the arrest of a man who, taking part in a protest against the alleged Hathras gang-rape case, had reportedly said the ‘CM of UP is a man of thick skin’. A division bench hearing a writ petition directed the state govt to file its reply in 4 weeks and directed to list this case after 6 weeks.

‘Parents of road accident victim entitled to relief for loss of dependency’

Parents are dependent on child­ren at some stage of life and it would be inequitable to deny compensation to those who lost their ward in a road accident, the Delhi HC has said. Justice JR Midha said even if parents are not dependent on children at the time of an accident, they will certainly be dependent, both financially and emotionally, upon them at the later stage of their life, as the children were dependent upon their parents in their initial years.

Plea in SC alleges inaction in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri

The SC has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea, alleging inaction by authorities in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri and sought direction for implementing a plan for integrated development of the heritage city.