'Opposition Unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds another meeting with Cong president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence here and talked to him and Rahul Gandhi on strengthening the opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. This was their second such meeting in the last one and a half months.

They discussed the roadmap for strengthening the Opposition unity and a possible meeting of leaders in Patna soon. The date for the meeting could not be finalised.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and JD(U) chief Lalan Singh were also present during the meeting, which came a day after Kumar and Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal called for opposition unity to take on the BJP.

Taking to Twitter to inform about the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge shared a video from the meeting and wrote: "Now the country will be united, 'The strength of democracy' is our message! Mr. @RahulGandhi and we discussed the current political situation with Bihar Chief Minister Mr. @NitishKumar today and took forward the process of giving a new direction to the country."

Significantly, Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, in a show of opposition unity.

Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders and regional satraps as part of the unity exercise, which is yet to take a concrete shape.