Opp parties seek JPC or CJI-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis

While addressing the media today at Vijay Chowk, several opposition parties including the Congress, AAP, TMC among others demanded that a joint parliamentary committee or a CJI-monitored panel be appointed to probe the Adani Group crisis.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue which concerns public money.

"Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue," Kharge told reporters.

"We want (Centre) to form a JPC to investigate this or take a day-to-day report under supervision of CJI. People are losing crores of rupees by investing in LIC, SBI & other nationalised banks. We need to have a discussion in Parliament to know the truth," Kharge said.

Leaders of several opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.

