OP Rajbhar, Ex-Ally Of Akhilesh Yadav Who Fought UP Polls Against BJP, Joins NDA After Meeting Amit Shah

OP Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, joins NDA | Twitter

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, who had fought the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with SP's Akhilesh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (July 16). SBSP chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar, speaking on his decision to join the NDA alliance, said: "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along in the fight for justice for the downtrodden and marginalised people in the society."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

OP Rajbhar tweets about alliance

The leader also tweeted a photo with Home Minister Amit Shah and shared the news of his outfit joining BJP led NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. "BJP and Subhaspa (SBSP) have come together. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight together for the protection of social justice country, security, good governance, deprived, oppressed, backward, Dalits, women, farmers, youth, every weak class," tweeted OP Rajbhar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home Minister Amit Shah shares alliance news

Home Minister Amit Shah also shared the political development. "Met Shri @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family," tweeted the Home Minister.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of Modi ji for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will get further strength," Home Minister Amit Shah further said.

OP Rajbhar fought 2022 UP Assemblly Polls against BJP

OP Rajbhar had fought the last year's state elections in UP against the BJP as an ally of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. OP Rajbhar had heavily criticised UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi during his rallies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Differences between OP Rajbhar and Akhilesh Yadav

However, after BJP's thumping victory in the 2022 assembly polls in UP, differences began to crop up between OP Rajbhar and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav. Things turned bitter between the leaders and OP Rajbhar, speaking after joining NDA on Sunday (July 16), without naming Akhilesh said that he "tried reaching to other leaders but he got no response" and that he was now with PM Modi and CM Yogi for the "empowerment of the marginalised and downtrodden in the society."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)