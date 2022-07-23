'We've accepted divorce': SBSP chief OP Rajbhar after Samajwadi Party tells him he is free to leave

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar | ANI

Samajwadi Party on Saturday issued letters to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and SBSP chief OP Rajbhar stating that they are free to go anywhere they feel they are getting more respect.

Replying to that, SBSP chief OP Rajbhar said that SP has given divorce and they have accepted that.

"Today they (SP) have given divorce & we've accepted that. The next step is BSP. When I meet CM Yogi Adityanath it's bad for them but it's good if Akhilesh Yadav meets CM. Everything will be clear by 2024. We fight for Dalits & backwards & will continue to do so," he was quoted as saying by ANI.