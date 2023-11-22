'Only The Corrupt & Sinful Can Think That Way,' Fadnavis On Rahul Gandhi's 'Panauti' Remarks; Calls PM Modi 'Messiah'

'Only The Corrupt & Sinful Can Think That Way,' Fadnavis On Rahul's 'Panauti' Remarks; Calls PM Modi 'Messiah' | ANI

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Panauti" remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said those who are "corrupt" and "sinful" can only think in such manner about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi is the messiah"

He said Modi is the "messiah" for common people and his third term from 2024 to 2029 will be the "defining moment" for India. Queried on remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said neither his (Rahul's) party nor the people of the country take him seriously.

#WATCH | Pune: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on PM Modi, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards taking the nation forward. As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, his party does not take him seriously. People don't… pic.twitter.com/sVyaOz905E — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

"Those who are corrupt and sinful are scared of Modiji and such people can think in that way about Modiji but for the common people of India, he is a messiah, protector of the country, and a prime minister who is taking India ahead," he told reporters. The senior BJP leader said he also didn't take Rahul Gandhi seriously.

Election rally in Rajasthan & 'Panauti' remark by Rahul

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi", insinuating the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider.

Rahul Gandhi's saying the word #Panauti has put a lot of 🔥🔥🔥on the backside of Sanghis . 😂😂



Burnol moment 🔥🔥#PanuatiModi pic.twitter.com/5Jvsjdpttg — Ravinder Kapur. (@RavinderKapur2) November 22, 2023

Deputy CM on Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini meeting

Responding to a query on what transpired at a meeting held on Wednesday at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini to discuss the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said he stressed strengthening the BJP in every constituency and booth.

"I said more than BJP, this election is important for Bharat. The way Modi ji has taken the country ahead, his tenure between 2024 and 2029 will be a defining moment for India," he added.

Vitthal puja in Pandharpur

Fadnavis said he would perform the annual puja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur temple on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Thursday. Earlier, a Maratha outfit, agitating for the reservation, had opposed Fadnavis' visit to the temple. However, on Tuesday the outfit withdrew its opposition following an assurance from the local administration about their demands.