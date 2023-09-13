'Only AAP Asks For Votes In The Name Of Good Education & Health Facilities': Arvind Kejriwal Quotes SRK's Jawan Dialogue (Watch)

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday drew inspiration from Bollywood blockbuster 'Jawan', mouthing Shah Rukh Khan’s lines to tell people to question leaders before casting their votes as to what they would do for good education and health facilities.

Interacting with newspersons in Amritsar on the sidelines of inauguration of the Punjab’s first 'school of eminence', Kejriwal said that the AAP had made the government schools in Delhi better and now the government schools of Punjab were also being upgraded and these were becoming better than private schools here.

Kejriwal quotes SRK's Jawan dialogue

Kejriwal referred to the dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan in which he (SRK) was speaking against voting in the name of religion or caste and asking to ask leaders at the time of elections, what would they do for the education of their children….?

"Today, even after 75 years of Independence, it was only the Aam Aadmi Party which asked people for votes in the name of good education and good health facilities," he added, lauding the efforts of Mann to work on these lines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said that the guarantee of good education was one of the AAP’s biggest electoral guarantees and that now its results had started emerging.

The AAP government plans to have 116 such schools across Punjab and develop them as centres of excellence for the students of Classes IX to XII.

CM Mann's promises at Sikhiya Kranti Rally

Later, addressing the gathering during "Sikhiya Kranti Rally", Mann said that Rs 358 crore would be spent for construction of wall boundary in over 7,000 schools, Rs 25 crore on benches and furniture, Rs 60 crore for washrooms and Rs 800 crore on 10,000 new classroom work for which is underway. Likewise, Mann said that a campus manager was being provided in each school along with two security guards in every government secondary school.

पंजाब में हर हफ़्ते नियुक्ति पत्र बांटे जा रहे हैं।



हम अभी तक 36,000 से ज़्यादा नियुक्ति पत्र बांट चुके हैं।



गांवों में खुशियां मनाई जा रही है कि किसी का बेटा पटवारी लग गया तो किसी की बेटी Teacher और Sub Inspector लग गए।



- CM @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/tQeDOus17U — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2023

The Chief Minister said that transport services had been started in the state for facilitating the students, especially the girls. He said that Punjab would be the first state of the country to have Wifi connection in each school and that very soon Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses would be introduced in government schools across the state.

Kejriwal on 3-day Punjab visit

It may be recalled that Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, was scheduled to hold meetings along with Mann, with entrepreneurs on September 14 in Amritsar and Jalandhar and on September 15 in Ludhiana and Mohali, where the issues of entrepreneurs would be discussed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)