Punjab: Gangster Aamna Uba's Reel From Sangrur Jail Goes Viral, Police Recover Mobile Phone & File FIR (WATCH)

A video of gangster Aamna Uba, which was recorded in Sangrur jail of Punjab and uploaded on social media, has led to an FIR and investigation into the matter. In the video, the gangster Aamna Uba is seen coming out of his barrack in filmy style and the video is shot for the purpose of circulation on social media. Aamna, the gangster, is seen wearing a cap and walking out of the jail.

As soon as the reel started making rounds on social media, the jail administration came into action. Almost immediately afterwards the gangster's video went viral, the barrack was searched by police. A mobile phone is said to have been recovered from the barrack and an FIR has also been lodged against the accused gangster Aamna. Gangster Aamna Uba had attacked gangster Kulbir Nurwana in Bathinda a few years ago. Gangster Amna was also the Sarpanch of Uba village.

This is not the first instance when a gangster's video from Sangrur or Punjab jails have been uploaded on social media. Earlier too, videos of gangsters from the jails of Punjab have gone viral. There have been reports galore about use of mobile phones by gangsters inside the jails in Punjab.

Even the alleged interview of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the high security jail of Bathinda which was published had become a topic of discussion and worry among jail authorities and administration.

A video of the celebration by gangsters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang lodged in Goindwal jail has surfaced earlier. Gangsters Sachin Bhiwani, Deepak Mundi and Ankit Sirsa were seen in this video. The video by Lawrence gang members was recorded after killing two henchmen of rival gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya gang in Goindwal jail, according to reports.

