OnlineExam trends with memes on Twitter as students demand to cancel physical tests in colleges and universities

Students are demanding more online exams amid concerns over the safety of reopening exam halls even after there is control over the Covid in recent times and the cases and declined all over the country.

#Onlineexams was trending on Twitter earlier today as Twitter got flooded with requests of students to cancel the offline exams for students.

College students have alleged that most of the classes were taken online, half of the subjects/teachers haven't suggested any book for the exams yet colleges wants to take offline exams.

Here is a look at hilarious memes students from all around are sharing after #Onlineexams started trending on Twitter.

Most universities are planning of taking the physical examination for the first time in two years as the schools and colleges are now open in almost full capacity.

However, some students' unions are calling for in-person exams to be cancelled and instead continue with online exams.

During the early stages of the pandemic, when the nature of the coronavirus was still unknown, most universities made the decision to temporarily avoid all in-person contact and close their campuses completely.

For many higher education institutions including schools, colleges and universities opted for the cancellation of examinations.

However, examinations are a critical part of students' life and for further education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) of India stated that cancelling crucial higher education examinations altogether was simply not an option. And so online examination became a thing.

In February 2022 the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking the cancellation of the CBSE, CISCE, state, and NIOS board exams 2022 for class 10 and 12 students in offline mode after which students across the country came together to push back against this decision.

Students of class 10 and 12 started tweeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the hashtag #ModiJiHelpBoardStudents2022, which reached 4 lakh tweets and was trending nationwide.

While some students are asking the authorities to conduct the CBSE and CISCE board exams 2022 in an online mode, some are asking CBSE to postpone the board exams altogether.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 05:45 PM IST