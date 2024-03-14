One Nation One Poll: Here Is How It Will Be Implemented | X

It all started in 2014, when BJP started strongly pitching the idea of one nation one poll since it came to power. In 2017, the idea got support from the NITI Aayog that serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again had publicly expressed his strong recommendation for converting the thought of holding simultaneous elections into a reality in 2019.

Finally, on March 14th, Thursday, Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind who heads High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election' presented the report on simultaneous elections in the country to President Droupadi Murmu along with members of the HLC including Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

The significance of the one nation one poll idea

There are more than 25 states. Each state holds election after the govt completes stipulated period of 5 years. In many states the Govt cannot complete 5 years because it loses the majoriy & no other party or combination is able to form the govt and the assembly is dissolved. In such case the elections are to be conducted only in that particular State, while other states have to wait till the Govts there complete 5 years.

Thus mismatch occurs and with nationwide Parliamentary elections also have to be conducted with similar rules, frequent election schedule looms on some states or over the entire country. This hampers overall efficiency of the nation as many political leaders and ministers are busy in election campaigns, development projects are halted because of code of conduct. Hence the idea is if Parliamentary & Statewise Assembly elections are held simultaneously, One Nation One Poll process will cost less & national progress won't be hampered. This may necessitate granting extension to the government that loses majority or impose President’s rule, etc.

Will all the elections be held on one day?

The idea is to hold simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and states however they will be staggered over say a month or more so that Election Commission & Security Personnel can be judiciously utilized in phases. This would imply that voters need not go multiple times to the booth. Whenever a voter goes he will vote for his choice of candidate for Parliament and Assembly both. There will be 2 EVMs kept for voter for pressing buttons