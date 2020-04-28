One in 15 coronavirus cases in Delhi is a health care worker: Report

One more doctor and five other staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 65.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, over the last two weeks 65 healthcare workers tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital. In Delhi, at least 226 healthcare workers from 21 hospitals and several clinics across the city have tested positive for the infection. This accounts for approximately one in 15 of the total number of cases—3,108—reported in Delhi till Monday.

Giridhar R Babu, professor and head of life-course epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) told the leading daily that globally, it has been seen that healthcare workers are at the highest risk of getting the infection.