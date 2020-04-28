One in 15 coronavirus cases in Delhi is a health care worker: Report

One more doctor and five other staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 65.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, over the last two weeks 65 healthcare workers tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital. In Delhi, at least 226 healthcare workers from 21 hospitals and several clinics across the city have tested positive for the infection. This accounts for approximately one in 15 of the total number of cases—3,108—reported in Delhi till Monday.
Giridhar R Babu, professor and head of life-course epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) told the leading daily that globally, it has been seen that healthcare workers are at the highest risk of getting the infection.
The hospital is located in Jahangirpuri, which is one of the containment zones in the national capital. The first positive case at the hospital was reported on April 22. Now questions are being raised about the preparedness of hospitals across India to tackle COVID-19 pandemic after a number of cases of doctors and healthcare workers testing positive for COVID-19 rose.
With 190 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 3,108 on Monday with the toll remaining at 54 as no further death was reported. Among the total 3,108 cases, 2,071 patients (or 66 per cent) were less than 50 years of age, while 488 were between 50-59 years and 549 patients were above the age of 60 years, the Health Report said. In the last 48 hours, no death was reported in the city. Among the total 54 deaths, over half (29) were of those aged 60 years or above, 15 were aged between 50 to 59 and the rest 10 were below 50 years.
