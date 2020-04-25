Coronavirus in India: Ola partners with Delhi govt to provide free transportation to hospitals; Kejriwal lauds initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday thanked Ola Cabs for offering to transport people to and from hospitals amid the lockdown.
He was responding to a post announcing the same on Twitter.
"We thank @CMODelhi and @ArvindKejriwal for the opportunity to partner and strengthen Delhi’s ambulance network with our emergency mobility services for citizens. We‘re offering this free for all, to access timely medical support," the ride hailing company had tweeted earlier on Saturday.
The company has partnered with with the Delhi government and will now use its fleet as "mini-ambulances". The service will be provided free of cost, and as per a press note on the company's website, aims to solve the problem of "supply shortage of essential medical transportation during these difficult times".
"Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-Covid medical care can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab for the patient to be transported to a hospital free of cost," the note added. It also added that the selected cabs will be equipped with protective gear such as masks and sanitisers and would be operated by specially trained driver-partners.
As of Saturday evening, Delhi has recorded over 2500 positive cases with 53 deaths. Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said on Saturday that the city had 92 coronavirus hotspots.
This is not the only state government partnership that Ola has entered into. Earlier the rise-hailing app has also collaborated with Karnataka's Ministry of Health and Mumbai's Municipal Corporation (BMC) by ferrying medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals.
The company also has a category called ‘Ola Emergency’ that provides transportation to and from hospitals in 15 cities across India.