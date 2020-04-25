Coronavirus in India: Ola partners with Delhi govt to provide free transportation to hospitals; Kejriwal lauds initiative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday thanked Ola Cabs for offering to transport people to and from hospitals amid the lockdown.

He was responding to a post announcing the same on Twitter.

"We thank @CMODelhi and @ArvindKejriwal for the opportunity to partner and strengthen Delhi’s ambulance network with our emergency mobility services for citizens. We‘re offering this free for all, to access timely medical support," the ride hailing company had tweeted earlier on Saturday.