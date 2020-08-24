One-day Assembly session to debate no-confidence against Pinarayi govt

A one-day session of the Kerala Assembly will be held on Monday to pass the state’s finance bill.The members will also vote for a byelection to the Rajya Sabha. But the biggest point of interest will be a 6-hour debate on a noconfidence motion to be moved by the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF)in the wake of the gold smuggling scandal and other scams. With the Pinarayi Vijayan government enjoying overwhelming majority, there is no threat to the ministry as such. Butthe debate will give the oppositionthe opportunity to attack the government in weakest spots, such as the sensational gold smuggling case in which the Chief Minister’s office is increasingly coming under a cloud.

Compounding the worries of the government are the latest disclosures about the Rs4.25 crore commission, or bribery as the opposition says, paid out of a Rs20 crore contribution by the UAEbased charity for the construction of houses under the state government’s prestigious project Life Mission. Questions from the ED and the Ministry of External Affairs if the state government had sought prior approvalfor the transaction have added more teeth to the opposition attack.

To make matters even more embarrassing, it has been revealed the award of Thiruvananthapuram airport to the Adanis had been facilitated by the fact the state industrial development corporation, the bidder on behalf of the state governmentfor the airport deal,had hired a company with close association to the Adani group as consultant for the bidding process. The opposition has no dearth of issues to establish that the Pinarayi government has been an utter failure, apart from a series of scandals that have dogged the Left Democratic Front administration. There is also a side-drama buildingup over the future of the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress Mani group, which was part of the UDF until recently, but was technically expelled from it over a controversial municipal chairmanship. The two factions of the Kerala Congress have served a whip to MLAs belonging to either camps, directing them to follow their respective stands in relation to the noconfidence motion as well as the voting for the Rajya Sabha seat, which has been caused by the death of a sitting member.

This will lead to a situation where the MLAs would be violating whichever way they act. Strict protocols are being followed for the members in view of the Covid pandemic, including antigen tests to screen for infection. Seating for the members is being organised so as to maintain social distancing and other safeguards. A medical team would conduct the rapid antigen tests on the members early in the morning. In case anyone is found to be Covid-positive, arrangements have been made so themember canvote in the Rajya Sabha election.