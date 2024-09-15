 Onam 2024: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi, & Kerala Leaders Extend Festive Greetings
On September 14, in Ernakulam, As part of the ongoing Onam celebrations, the Thrikkakara Temple in Kerala's Ernakulam hosted the Uthrada Sadya, a grand traditional feast for around 20,000 people. The temple hosted Uthrada Pooram as part of the Uthradam day, the ninth day of the Onam festival.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his warm wishes on Onam on Sunday.

Taking to platform X, the Vice President wrote, "Onam weaves communities together through cherished traditions and serves as a heartfelt reminder of the enduring values of compassion and sacrifice. May the spirit of Onam fill everyone's life with happiness and prosperity."

article-image

PM Modi Extends His Heartfelt Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to people on Onam.

Taking to platform X, the PM wrote, "Happy Onam to all. May there be peace, prosperity and well-being everywhere. Celebrating the great culture of Kerala, this festival is celebrated with enthusiasm by the Malayalee community all over the world."

article-image

About The Grand Traditional Feast Hosted By The Thrikkakara Temple

On September 14, in Ernakulam, As part of the ongoing Onam celebrations, the Thrikkakara Temple in Kerala's Ernakulam hosted the Uthrada Sadya, a grand traditional feast for around 20,000 people.

The temple hosted Uthrada Pooram as part of the Uthradam day, the ninth day of the Onam festival. The 10-day Onam festival concludes with Thiruvonam, which is on September 15 this year. Onam is celebrated with high fervour all over Kerala.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extends His Greetings To People

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings to people on the eve of Thiruvonam as he stressed the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad following the landslides on July 30.

"This time, Onam is coming in the background of landslides in Mundakai and Chooralmala. We are now engaged in a major effort to rebuild homes, reclaim livelihoods, and make the region economically and socially dynamic. Therefore, let us be full of compassion for our brothers and sisters who have survived this calamity during this celebration," CM Vijayan said.

article-image

The Chief Minister also urged everyone to donate generously towards the relief fund for Wayanad's rehabilitation.

"May the concept of Onam, which teaches that 'all human beings are equal', be an inspiration to uphold the unity of human minds that transcends discrimination! Donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and participate in the reconstruction of disaster-affected areas. So we can make our Onam celebrations meaningful," Vijayan said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam.

