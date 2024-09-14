Navi Mumbai Gears Up For Onam Festival: Kerala House Adopts First-Come-First-Serve Policy; Nexus Mall Hosts Cultural Extravaganza

Cultural Dance performance and Flower arrangement at Nexus Seawoods Mall- Onam 2023 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai Malayalees have geared up for celebrating the much awaited Kerala state festival-Onam- over the weekend and have been busy booking the ‘Sadhya’ at various south Indian eateries in Navi Mumbai offering the same and buying raw materials to make one at their home.

Kerala Bhavan, popularly known as Kerala House in Vashi, run by Kerala government is the most preferred go to go place for most of them in Navi Mumbai when it comes to ‘Onam Sadhya’. Usually every year, Kerala House has pre booking for the Onam which is flocked by not less than 500 people every year.

However, this year due the crowding and confusion caused due to pre-bookings and on the spot booking, it was decided to have no pre bookings but only first come first serve. “This time, we had planned some programs like chenda melam but due to the Wayanad disaster, the government cancelled it and kept it limited to only sadya and decorating the entrance with the ‘pookalam’ (floral decoration on floor),” Deepu SS, Manager of Kerala House, Vashi, said.

Meanwhile many hotels like The Kerala Table in Vashi, Kerala Tales, Grace and Royal Rasoi in Nerul, have been offering Onam Sadhya on pre-booking basis. Besides, the South Indian stores have been flocked by MAlayalees since over a week by those who make their own ‘sadhya’ at home. For Priya Nikhil, a Nerul resident who has been staying out of country, has got a chance after many years to celebrate the festival with her parents this time.

“This year’s Onam is particularly special as I’ll be celebrating it with my parents, creating the pookalam and preparing the sadhya. It’s a wonderful chance to relive childhood memories with them, and I’m excited that my kids will be able to celebrate onam with their grandparents this year,” said Nikhil.

Meanwhile, Nexus Mall in Seawood has planned a long range of events for Navi Mumbaikars to showcase an array of events on Saturday and Sunday. The cultural activities will start by 5:45 pm, beginning with chenda melam (an orchestra of five instruments that is basically a temple art form that has evolved in Kerala) at the entrance of mall.

The program would be followed by entry of men dressed up as Maveli, Vamana and Parasurama who would engage with conversation with the shoppers. Thiruvathirakali – the traditional dance form of Kerala- is also to be performed by a group by around 6.30pm followed by Mohiniyattam, Kathakali and Theyyam performances.