 Onam 2024: 5 Essential Dishes To Have In Your Sadya Leaf
Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Onam Sadhya | Chitra Sendhil/Pinterest

During the joyous Onam festivities in Kerala, a diverse mix of tastes and traditions take center stage. The annual harvest festival honors abundance, togetherness, and cultural legacy with a grand feast of 26 dishes in the traditional Onam Sadhya meal.

Besides the tasty dishes, the meal rituals associated with Onam create a unique feeling of togetherness and reverence during the festivities.

Onam's culinary mastery is evident in the Onam Sadhya, a lavish feast with 26 meticulously prepared dishes that combine harmonious flavors. The Sadhya showcases Kerala's diverse culinary traditions through aromatic rice, various curries, chutneys, and pickles.

The Onam Sadhya menu includes well-loved dishes like 'Avial,' a combination of vegetables in coconut gravy, and 'Sambar,' a tasty lentil soup paired with rice. 'Olan,' a mild concoction prepared with ash gourd and coconut milk, adds a delicate touch to the blend. The crispy 'Pappadam' and aromatic 'Rasam' enhance the meal by offering different flavors, satisfying the palate.

Having a dessert is important for a complete meal, and during Onam, a range of tasty 'Payasams' are offered as sweet porridge options. 'Palada Payasam' is a sweet dish prepared with rice and milk, praised for its creamy consistency, while 'Ada Pradhaman' consists of flattened rice cooked with jaggery and coconut milk.

The traditional Sadhya meal is usually served on a banana leaf, representing abundance and prosperity. Each dish is carefully arranged on the leaf while considering its cultural symbolism.

article-image

The tradition of 'Onam Kani' is heartfelt, as it includes setting up a range of symbolic items like fruits, veggies, flowers, and grains in a lovely way in the early hours of the morning. This ritual, viewed as an homage to God, represents hope, achievement, and the cycle of existence.

Spotting the 'Kani' on Onam's initial day is believed to bring good fortune throughout the year.

Dishes Served With Rice In the Onam Sadhya:

Kerala Sambar

Kerala Sambar | Pinterest

Sambar: a zesty lentil and vegetable.

Parippu Curry

Parippu Curry | Pinterest

Parippu Curry: A savoury lentil stew.

3. Clarified butter, or ghee

Pappadam

Pappadam | Pinterest

Pappadam: Wafers of crispy lentils.

Avial

Avial | Pinterest

Avial: A blend of veggies with a yoghurt and coconut base.

Cherupayar Thoran

Cherupayar Thoran | Pinterest

Thoran: Spices and coconut combined with stir-fried veggies.

Kurukku Kalan

Kurukku Kalan | Pinterest

Kalan: a coconut and vegetable curry made with yoghurt.

Olan

Olan | Pinterest

Olan: Ash gourd, coconut milk, and a mild curry.

Erissery

Erissery | Pinterest

Erissery: A pumpkin, bean, and spice dish.

Pulissery

Pulissery | Pinterest

Pulissery: Vegetable curry with a tart yoghurt base.

Dates Inji Curry

Dates Inji Curry | Pinterest

Inji Curry: Chutney made with ginger.

Rasam

Rasam | Pinterest

Rasam: A tamarind-based spicy and tangy soup.

Pacha Moru

Pacha Moru | Pinterest

Pacha Moru: A spiced buttermilk curry.

Beetroot Pachadi

Beetroot Pachadi | Pinterest

Pachadi: A yogurt-based dish with fruits or vegetables that is sweet and sour.

Kootu Curry

Kootu Curry | Pinterest

Kootu Curry: A blend of spices, roasted coconut, and vegetables.

Unakkalari Kerala Payasam

Unakkalari Kerala Payasam | Pinterest

Payasams: A variety of rice, milk, and jaggery-based sweet dishes.

palada payasam.

palada payasam. | Pinterest

- Rice and milk are used to make palada payasam.

- Ada Pradhaman: A dish made with coconut milk, jaggery, and rice flakes.

- Semiya Payasam: Contains sugar, milk, and vermicelli.

Pazham

Pazham | Pinterest

Pazham: Banana Fry

Pulinkari

Pulinkari | Pinterest

Pulinkari: Curry made with tamarind.

Pavakka Kichadi

Pavakka Kichadi | Picasa

Pavakka Kichadi: A yogurt-based dish with a hint of spice.

Ettakka Upperi

Ettakka Upperi | Picasa

Ettakka Upperi: Chips with sweet plantains.

Sharkara Upperi

Sharkara Upperi | Pinterest

Sharkara Upperi: Banana chips coated in jaggery.

Pickles

Madhura Curry

Madhura Curry | Pinterest

Madhura Curry: Rich, sweet curries such as ripe mango or pineapple pachadi.

Tamarind Puli Inji

Tamarind Puli Inji | Pinterest

Puli inji: tamarind chutney.

